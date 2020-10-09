Charles Ernest Locey
Charles Ernest LoceyJan. 23, 1928 — Oct. 3, 2020
ONTARIO
Early Saturday morning, October 3rd, 2020, Charles Ernest (Chuck) Locey, loving husband and beloved father, passed away peacefully at the age of 92.
Charles was born January 23, 1928 in Ontario, OR to Carroll and Sylvia (Grabner) Locey.
He grew up on the family ranch near Ironside, OR during the depression era. That must have been where he learned to never throw anything away because “you never know when you might need that”. To the chagrin of his offspring who are now left trying to figure out “why the heck did you keep that”!
He attended grade school in the 1 room school house in Malheur City and later, as there was no high school in the area, the family temporarily moved to Ontario where he attended high school and graduated, Class of 1945. On November 10, 1951 he married Lanita Jeanette Latimer. They settled on the ranch where they raised one son, James, and two daughters, Carolyn and Teresa.
Chuck loved making music and could often be found with friends, playing his guitar or the piano.
He was a member of St. Mathews Episcopal Church and sang in the choir along with his wife. In 1949, Charles joined the Masonic Lodge in Vale, OR. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Ontario, OR where he recently received a 70 year membership award. As a member of the Shriners, Chuck had a charitable heart and devoted many years of service to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Carroll and his mother, Sylvia. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Lanita, his three children and their spouses, James & Diane Locey, Jim & Carolyn Kluss and Ben & Teresa Smith, five grand children, numerous great grand children and one great-great grandson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, as yet undecided. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Charles to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.