Charles Edward Packer
Dec 22, 1942- Nov 8, 2020
FRUITLAND
Charles Edward Packer of Fruitland, Idaho passed away November 8th, 2020 at the age of 78 at the Idaho State Veterans Home. Charles was born December 22, 1942 in Ontario, Oregon to William Appleman James and Leah Alice (Whiting) Packer. Charles graduated from Ontario High School in 1961, served in the Army during the Vietnam War and worked for the local paper. Charles enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved being outdoors and kept busy raising animals, tending to his impressive vegetable garden and taking great pride in his Peach orchard. Later in life Charles gained an affinity for gold and enjoyed spending his time attending gold clubs and panning for gold in the mountains.
Charles is survived by his children Tina Fitzgerald and her husband Matthew, Todd Packer, Jennifer Schmaltz and her husband Ron, JaNell Oakes and her husband James, three stepchildren Linda, Deborah and Paul Kingsbury. Charles is preceded in death by his wife Gloria Carol Packer father William Appleman James Packer his mother Leah Alice (Whiting) Packer his two sisters Shirley and Betty and his brother Jim and his youngest daughter Sarah Stepp. Charles is also survived by his grandchildren Sam and Heather Shaw, Brendan and Allison Packer, Brittany and Trenton Friedley, TiAnna, Melissa & Kallista Oakes, Austin, Zack, Colin and Stephanie Stepp and four great-grandchildren Jonah and Mason Shaw, Payton Slaybaugh and Nova Monroe and 9 step grandchildren and cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery where Charles will be interred on November 20th.