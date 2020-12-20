Charles Daffer AUG. 20, 1932 — SEPT. 27, 2020
FORMALLY OF WEISER
Charles Alexander Daffer passed from this world into the loving arms of the Lord on September 27, 2020. Born August 20, 1932 to Oscar and Dorothy Daffer in Lyle, Kansas, the family (older sisters, Irene (Tallent) and Helen (Gordon) migrated to Idaho in 1936. The family landed in Payette, then moved to Mesa, back to Payette, finally settling in Weiser (1941). Charles (Charlie) attended school in Weiser, then went into the Navy during the Korean War. After a stint in the Navy, he returned home then began working for the railroad. It was while working for the railroad he met the love of his life, Anita Garcia, having worked with her father. The two were married in Weiser at the Methodist/Episcopal church in 1955. Their children Paul, Mathew, David, and Angela (Arnson) followed, and the family resided mainly in LaGrande, Oregon until retirement from the railroad.
Charles and Anita relocated back to Weiser after the death of Oscar in 2000. They became fixtures in Weiser, being involved in the Senior Center forming lifelong friends and renewing friendships from childhood. Charles was known throughout the area for his gardening prowess. He grew some of the best produce available. Daughter Angela (Angie) often took the extra to use in her LaGrande restaurant, so Oregonians were able to benefit!
His loving wife Anita, passed away on Palm Sunday (April 5, 2020) unexpectedly. His entire family was grief stricken, but particularly Charles. The children did their very best to step in and fill the gap, but Charles was heartbroken. He is now at peace with his beloved Anita.
Surviving him is his sister, Irene of Weiser, and sons Paul and Mathew of LaGrande, as well as daughter Angela (Angie). Son David (Karen) resides in Baker City. Charles and Anita have four grandchildren (Teri & Marcus Arnson), (Sophia and Isaac Daffer), and 5 great grandchildren. Both Charles and Anita loved children, and bestowed it liberally onto their children/grandchildren. They are sorely missed.
Memorial information to be determined.