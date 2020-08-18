Charles ‘Chuck’ Hoffman
Sept. 5, 1951 - Aug. 13, 2020
ONTARIO
Charles “Chuck” Hoffman, 68, of Ontario, Oregon passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, in his home while surrounded by his wife and two sons.
Charles was born September 5, 1951, in Baker, Oregon, the son of Maxine and Alvin Hoffman. He was raised in Rye Valley and went to school in Huntington before moving to Ontario, Oregon around 1963. He married Kathy Harris in 1983 and adopted Kathy’s two sons in 1984.
Chuck worked his whole life in farming, in one aspect or another and raised his two boys under a farmer’s tutelage. Chuck enjoyed many years pursuing a hobby of tractor pulling and dedicated many years of his life in service to the local Elks Lodge.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Kathy of Ontario; his son Jeffery and his wife Bonnie of Middle Grove, NY; his son Todd and his wife Angie of Adams, OR; one nephew; and several grandkids, great grandkids, and one great great grandson. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandy.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 20, at 10 A.M. at the Fairview Cemetery, Ontario.
