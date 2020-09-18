Charles ‘Chuck’ Belveal
Sept. 20, 1926 - Aug. 29, 2020
LEBANON, ORE., FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Charles “Chuck” Belveal, 93, of Nyssa, Oregon, passed away on August 29, 2020. Chuck had been living at the Veterans Assisted Community in Lebanon, Oregon for the past two years.
He was a proud member of the Navy & Army during his career. After retiring from the military, he worked at the Amalgamated Sugar Factory in Nyssa for over 30 years.
Chuck was born to parents Landon and Maude Belveal of Kansas, Nebraska. He had five siblings, Jim, Alvin, Melvin, John, and Ruth.
Chuck married Pauline, the love of his life, in 1949, who preceded him in death in 1998. They had four children together, Charles Jr., Penny, Roy, and Judy. Later in life, Chuck married Betty Fuston.
Chuck was known for his love of branding cattle, camping and riding horses. He inflicted his love of riding horses to all who knew him. He was well known around the campfire at Cleaver’s Ranch in Nyssa. Fond memories for the kids include sliding down a homemade slip and slide made out of black plastic and making homemade ice cream in a churn barrel. Chuck drove a silage truck for Joe Albertson, his kids used a flashlight to flag him down at night. He would pick them up in his truck for rides with him.
A celebration of life will be held on October 3, 2020 at Cow Hollow Park in Nyssa, Oregon. Chuck wanted his ashes spread in the Owyhee’s, and his family is honoring his request.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Jim, John, Melvin, Alvin, and Ruth; his beloved wife, Pauline; and daughter Penny.
He is survived by his sons Charles Jr. of South Carolina, Roy (Jeanie) of Ontario, Oregon, and daughter Judy (Mike) Fuller of Ontario. He has thirteen grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.