Charles "Bob" Robert Van Buren JUNE 29, 1952 - DEC. 15, 2022
FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Charles "Bob" Robert Van Buren JUNE 29, 1952 - DEC. 15, 2022
FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Charles Robert Van Buren (Bob), of Clark Fork, Idaho, passed away December 15th, 2022 from complications of a stroke. He was born on June 29, 1952 in Prosser, Washington. He was taken in at a young age by R A and Leona Scott by which he gained two brothers and five sisters. He was a gruff man on the outside, but if you took the time to get to know him and break through that tough exterior, you would find a giant heart. He was the type of man that would do anything and everything he could to help someone in need. Bob was a man that you could never really run out of second chances with as long as you did your best. He always had a soft spot for kids and was frequently referred to as the baby whisperer. You have a fussy baby, give them to Bob, he'll quiet them down.
Bob was a mechanic for B & M Equipment in Nyssa, Oregon for over 20 years where he gained life long family friends, Gene and Janice Gilbert. His family relocated to Clark Fork where he then was employed at the Bonner County Juvenile Detention Center as well as the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office for almost 30 years. Gene and Jan also decided to relocate to Clark Fork and became surrogate grandparents to Tiffany and Tabitha.
He was preceded in death by R A Scott, his brothers Ross and Thomas, nephew Russell Scott, great nephew RA Scott, and Janice Gilbert. He is survived by his daughters Tabitha Van Buren and Tiffany Van Buren, Maddie Stiltz, his granddaughter AmyJo Van Buren, numerous other pseudo-grandchildren and many of the boys that lived with him and his wife, Teresa (m. 1985-2021) throughout the years to include: Robert Scott (Shauntelle), Travis Villines (Melony), Trinity Villines (Kelly), John Atnip (Jordan), Bill O’Hara (Amy), and Shawn O’Hara (Dawn). He is also survived by Leona Scott and his sisters: Donna Hansen (Lenard) , Janet Griffin (Gary), Sandy Kundert (Gordon), Wanda Jean Scott, and Sharron Gedde (Jeff). He’s also survived by his life long friend, Gene Gilbert.
Services will be held at the Bonner County Fairgrounds on Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 2pm.
Family and friends are invited to sign Bob’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.