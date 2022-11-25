Charlene V. Putnam DEC. 23, 1938 — NOV. 10, 2022
ONTARIO
Charlene V. Putnam, 83, left this mortal realm on November 10, 2022 peacefully in her sleep. She was born on December 23, 1938 in Logan, Utah, to Jesse Blaine Holladay and Velda Greenhalgh Holladay. She was the oldest child and sibling to Gerald, Doug, Kathy, Janette, and Gordon. She spent her childhood in Ontario, Oregon as a responsible and sweet eldest child. She writes, “My thirst for knowledge and love of reading was instilled in me at an early age, as my mother spent many hours helping me with homework and listening to me read…While she ironed, nursed the baby, bottled fruit or made bread, I read to her. I have always preferred reading a good book to doing most anything…”In 1957, Charlene met the love of her life at the Lucky Clover Stake Dance in Ontario, Oregon. He was 11 years older and just happened to be her Sunday School teacher too. Maybe it was his dance moves or good looks, but either way Charlene married him, JackPutnam, in the Logan, Utah Temple on June 4, 1957. She was a fantastic homemaker; sewing matching dresses for her daughters, canning apricots which occasionally exploded onto the kitchen ceiling, and grinding wheat for her homemade bread and strawberry jam. She was up with the birds, bright-eyed in the mornings and loved waking her kids up by singing, “Good Morning!” She wore only dresses the first 35 years of her life. She had a beautiful style and her grandchildren will always remember her with a crisp pastel shirt, the smell of lotion, and a cinnamon Tic Tac. Her kisses on the cheek and tight hugs were the absolute best. (continued on back)Charlene loved her volunteer service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She especially loved teaching the youth. Her mission with Jack to Prague, Czech Republic in 1995 was one of the highlights of her life.She is known in our family as the “Genealogy Queen”. She deeply loved her family; past, present, and future. Even as a young girl she remembered facts about her grandparents and great grandparents! She knew about their personalities and what their homes looked like. Through her research, she found countless ancestors and published two family histories.She is survived by her husband, Jack Putnam and her children: Robert (Melody) Putnam, Richard (Robin) Putnam, Caran (Mark) Daly, Gary (Nina) Putnam, Cheryl (John) Carr, Julie Christine (Chris) Beecher, and Don (Jill) Putnam. Her descendants also include twenty-five grandchildren and thirty-nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, one sibling: Gerald Holladay, and one beloved great-grandson, Briggs Wall. The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Ashford Assisted Living in Draper, Utah. A special thanks also goes to Inspiration Hospice and Tirzah Runyan. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the “Because of Briggs” fundraiser. Donations help families who have experienced infant loss, a cause that was near and dear to Charlene and her family. The family invites you to charitably contribute by sending monetary donations through VENMO to Liz at Elizabeth-Wall-13. The money will go to making hand and foot molds for the families of their little ones’ tiny hands & feet or keepsake hearts that say “LOVED”.
Services and burial were held November 19, 2022 at Cloverdale Mortuary and Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.