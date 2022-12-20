Carrie Elaine Ross was born on April 20, 1937, in Caldwell, ID to Lloyd and Amanda Richey Wilson. Carrie passed away on December 14, 2022, in Fruitland, ID. She was the second of 9 children, Sam, Carrie, Larry, Pauline, Virginia, Shirley, Bonnie, Jack, and Gloria. She graduated High School in Council, ID, and later worked at First National Bank in Weiser, ID. She was the Queen of the Adams County Rodeo where she met her husband Donald R. Ross. They were married on May 9, 1959, and moved to the ranch in Vale, OR where they had three children, Randall, Donald, and Debra. Carrie loved riding her horse Little Buck, sewing, going to yard sales, reading, canning, rock hounding, leading the sewing 4-H group, and cats. She enjoyed working on the ranch in Vale, at Quisenberry’s clothing store, driving a beet truck and picking clods on the potato harvester, at Kopper Kitchen, and at Denny’s restaurant. Carrie was greatly loved by her family and those who knew her. She is survived by her brother, Larry, and sisters Virginia, Shirley, and Gloria, her children Randall R. (Kris Vandeweghe) Ross, of Prineville, OR Donald L. (Shaney Rockefeller) of Vale, OR, and Debra S. Ross of Vale, OR. She enjoyed her 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Carrie’s family would like to thank our friends and community for the loving support they received. We would like to thank the incredible staff at Edgewood Spring Creek Senior Living in Fruitland ID for their loving care of Carrie during the last 2 years. A viewing will be Thursday, December 22, from 3:00-5:00 at Lienkaemper Chapel in Vale. Graveside services at 1:00 on December 23 at Valley View Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Ontario Feral Cat Project, P.O Box 44 Ontario OR 97914.
