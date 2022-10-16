Caroline Jean ‘Olsen’ StitzJUNE 6, 1942 — AUG. 17, 2022
FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
Caroline Jean (Olsen) Stitz – Loving mother of Angie Marie (Curtis) Goodwin, Becky Teresa Stitz and the late Larry Patrick (Magi) Stitz; Dear Grammy of Miranda Renee Goodwin, and Alyson Delaney Stitz; Dear sisters, her twin Carolyn JoAnn (Dennis) Shaul, Janet Rae Cooper, Linda Kay Krosch, Colleen Olsen, and the late Rodney Dale (Frankie) Olsen; Jean will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; Jean was a very crafty person which included Counter Cross Stitching, Crocheting and playing board games with the family. She was an avid reader, but what she truly adored was spending time with her family. Jean passed away Wednesday August 17, 2022, Age 80 years; A Resident of Milford, Ohio, formerly of New Plymouth, and Boise, Idaho. Jean was raised and educated in New Plymouth, Idaho. She retired in 2005 after 25 years with the State of Idaho Tax Commission. There will be a graveside Celebration of Jean’s life at the New Plymouth Cemetery, October 21, at 11:00am, with Deacon Bill Bieker, deacon at Holy Apostles Catholic Church of Meridian, Idaho, officiating.
