Carole Hunt DEC. 7, 1935 — DEC. 9, 2020
FORMALLY OF PAYETTE
Carole Lee Hunt, 85, died of natural causes December 9, 2020 at a Phoenix, Arizona area nursing facility. She was born December 7, 1935 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, the daughter of Lloyd and Fern (Parent) Warner.
Carole graduated from Klamath County High School, Class of 1953. She married James Ralph Crawford and they became a ranching family in southern Oregon before moving to Idaho to run the family ranch. They divorced in 1974 and Carole moved to Ashland, Oregon to finish her college education. She married Dr. Calvin Hunt in 1975 and divorced in 1982.
Carole was employed most of her adult life, including working for the state of Oregon Department of Employment Security, teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) to migrant workers. She moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1982 to pursue her dream of teaching ESL which she did until her retirement in 2007.
Carole made a very special impact on everyone she met. She was loved by her family and friends alike. She loved cats and enjoyed reading, traveling, watching movies and Portland Trailblazer games.
In addition to her parents, Carole was predeceased by her sister Pat Moran. She is survived by her sons, Jim Crawford (Miren) of Lake Forest, Illinois, and Scott Crawford (Julianne) of Goodyear, Arizona; grandson Andrew (Ami), granddaughters Kathleen Hartsell (Ryan), and Elizabeth Barakat (Paco); five great grandchildren, Jimmy and Emi Crawford, Ella and Mallory Hartsell, and Sofia Barakat.
Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the family will have a private family service of remembrance sometime in 2021. Those who wish to remember Carole in a special way may make gifts to her memory at ASPCA.org.