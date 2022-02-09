Carol Ann (Peak) PorterSEPT. 6, 1943 — FEB. 7, 2022
FORMERLY OF WEISER
Carol Ann (Peak) Porter was born on September 6, 1943 in Shoshone, Idaho to Rodney and Deon Peak. Carol was the second oldest of five siblings and grew up in Bellevue, Idaho. She was in the last class to graduate from Bellevue High school in the Wood River Valley. She married her high school sweetheart Howard Porter on June 10, 1961. Howard and Carol moved to Boise in the 1962 and lived in the North End until 1971, when they moved to Silvan Street. They moved to their place on South Liberty in 1972 and raised their family in that home. Howard and Carol moved to Weiser, Idaho in the fall of 1999. Carol always had a home that welcomed family and friends. Besides raising a family and being a lifelong homemaker, Carol worked in Costco as food demonstrator where she enjoyed visiting with people and sharing time with her co-workers. While in Weiser, Carol worked in the Weiser Middle School Kitchen. Carol’s hobbies included quilting, sewing projects for her family, spending time with her grandchildren, making special meals for family and friends, reading and playing pinochle. She especially cherished trips to the Oregon Coast with her sisters in her retirement. Carol is survived by her children Stan (Laura) Porter of Boise, Spence (Gail) Porter of Spring Creek, NV, Steve Porter (Boise), Scott Porter (Boise), Sean (Jama) Porter and Sandy Porter (Weiser). Grandchildren Kristy (Nick) Granden, Morgan Porter, Karmen Stevens, Colby Porter, Sydney Porter, Bradin Porter, Kaitlin Kozodoy, Alexa Porter, Ashlyn Porter and Andrea Porter. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard, daughters Barbara Porter and Shannon Hayes Eells, son in law Rick Hayes, son Shane Porter, Sisters Tyke Barker, Dana Peak and brother Buck Peak, special brothers in law Clyde Porter and Marvin Porter.
A viewing will be held from 5 — 8p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. Graveside services will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
