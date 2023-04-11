Carol J Eldred DEC. 6, 1951 - APRIL 3, 2023
NYSSA
Carol J Eldred DEC. 6, 1951 - APRIL 3, 2023
NYSSA
Carol Eldred, 71 of Nyssa, Oregon, passed away on April 3rd, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born in Redmond Or to Lloyd and LaVonne Hyde on December 6, 1951. Carol graduated from Ontario High School and began working with her dad at his bowling alley, Gayway Bowl in Fruitland, Id. That is where she met and then later married the love of her life JL Eldred on May 2, 1988. Years later her dad would run Sunset Lanes in Ontario, Or which she also worked at. She loved the atmosphere, the people and she loved to bowl.She also worked at the Argus Observer and later did books for Merle Maine at the Ontario airport. She decided to give real estate a try and was very successful at it. She was a real estate broker up until she could no longer work.Mom enjoyed cooking but baking was what she did to help relieve her stress. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting, making quilts, fishing, camping and spending time with her family. In 2016 she was diagnosed with dementia. Her wonderful husband was her caregiver for all of those years until she progressed and JL could no longer care for her. She was then moved to Sunset Villa Memory Care in Ontario February 17, 2023. Carol is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and LaVonne Hyde and her little brother Lloyd Randall Hyde (5).She is survived by the love of her life JL, her daughter Cheryl (Jim) Flannery. Son JJ (Shandra) Eldred. Grandkids Carlie Andersen (Dustin), Tyson Flannery, Marissa Flannery (Tyler), Knuck Flannery, Stella and Amelia Eldred. Nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her wonderful sister Kathy Barbee. Her four legged savior Duke. He was with her always, watching her and taking care of her.Thank you to Sunset Villa Memory Care and Signature Health. They were awesome with our Mom.We all love you mom and you are deeply missed.
Graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, OR on April 14, 2023 at 10:00.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.