Carol Frates
Dec. 19, 1930 - March 8, 2020
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE AND FRUITLAND
Carol Frates, 89, formerly of Payette, Fruitland and Springfield, Oregon passed away on March 8, 2020 of natural causes in Gig Harbor, Washington. Her ashes will be buried at the Rosedale Cemetery in Payette next to her parents and other family members.
Carol was born in Murray, Utah on December 19, 1930 to Antone and Sylvia Frates, the fifth of seven children, she never married. The family moved to the Oregon Slope around 1940 and eventually to Payette. Carol spent her teenage years working in agriculture and she especially enjoyed working the area orchards. Carol and her sister Loretta joined the Women’s Army Corps in 1956 and were trained as Dental Technicians. Upon discharge, as a Sergeant, she returned to Payette and worked at the Dental Center which she later purchased. She was famous for her quality dental work. Times changed and Carol moved to Springfield, OR and worked for a dental lab in Eugene.
After her father died her mother moved to Springfield and lived with Carol until her death. Carol moved back to Payette and bought a small fruit orchard. When no longer able to keep up with the orchard, she retired for the second time and moved to Fruitland; then Carol spent her winters with her family and Canadian friends in Arizona.
In 2012 she was moved to an assisted living facility in Gig Harbor, WA.
She is survived by her sister Loretta Francis of Wilbraham, MA and Ruth (Mickey)Shedd, ( Bob Shedd) of Gig Harbor.
Carol was loved by all her many nephews and nieces. She was always ready to take them fishing, hunting and camping. She is in our memories forever.
Memorial graveside services are scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2 pm at the Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Payette.
