Carol Naomi Dorman of Payette, Idaho, was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She died peacefully on May 22, 2022 at the age of 87.
Carol was born to Lee and Irene Skelly on June 29, 1934, in Esbon, Kansas. She was sister to two younger brothers Phil and Rick Skelly. They moved to Caldwell, Idaho in 1940 where Carol attended school. She met and married her best friend Richard Dorman on June 7, 1952. To this union three children were born, Dan, Mark and Robin. Their family complete they moved to Payette in 1967. Carol was a stay-at-home mom until all her children were in school. It was then she began working as a lunch lady in the Payette School District. She was a huge fan of all the activities her children participated in never missing a game or dance recital.
In 1993 Carol and Richard purchased Dorman’s One Hour Modernizing in Ontario, Oregon. Carol worked there with her husband until her retirement. Carol and Richard enjoyed spending time in Cambridge, Idaho at their cabin where they made many lifelong friends. She was also a member of the Payette Senior Center. She attended exercise classes, lunches, activities and had many wonderful friends. Carol’s family was her greatest joy, along with her dog Riley. She was very loved and will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by her children, Dan (Laurie) Dorman of Lewiston, Idaho, Mark (Julie) Dorman of Payette, Idaho and Robin (Carvin) Wilson of Mesa, Arizona; a brother Rick (Pat) Skelly of Fruitland, Idaho; six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard; and her brother and sister-in-law Phil and Darlene Skelly.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 4th at the Valley Christian Church, Fruitland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Payette Senior Center, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Carol’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.