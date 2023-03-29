Carol Ann Starks SEPT. 9, 1958 - MARCH 23, 2023
PAYETTE
Carol Ann Starks SEPT. 9, 1958 - MARCH 23, 2023
PAYETTE
Carol Ann Starks passed away March 23rd, 2023 at her home in Fruitland, Idaho surrounded by loved ones.Carol was born September 9th, 1958 to Harry Starks and Vera Starks (Pearson). She grew up in Payette, Idaho on a dairy farm with her five siblings.As an adult, Carol married Terry Shepro and moved to Reno Nevada where she worked as a community service officer for the Reno Police Department. She retired as a supervisor from RPD in 2014 after 25 years of service.Carol spent her last two years in Idaho where she could be close to family, including her daughter, Katelin, and grandsons, Maverick and Daxon. Family was Carol’s greatest joy in life. Her happiest times were when she was surrounded by her husband, her sisters, stepsons Scott and Josh and their families, and countless nieces and nephews.To say that Carol will be missed is a vast understatement. Carol had a smile that would light up a room. She was a woman of few words but was always available to lend a listening ear. She was a strong woman of faith and the light of those around her. In her spare time, she found joy in camping, reading, siting around the firepit, and was an avid black and white movie buff. She enjoyed volunteering with hospice, the food bank, and the Alzheimer’s Association. Carol is survived by her husband and love of her life Terry Shepro, daughter Katelin (Nick) Young, step-sons Scott (Saskia) Shepro, Josh (Tracy) Pieters, grandchildren Maverick, Daxon, Sabine, Sybella, and Josh, her sisters Patricia (Joseph) Brust, Pamela (Jack) Starks, Paula (Michael) Parker, Trisha (Don) Robinson as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Vera Starks, her brother, Rodney Starks, her sister, Nancy (Mark) Feldner, nephews Mark Oltman and Ronald Wade Feldner, niece Becky Starks, as well as several aunts and uncles.A viewing will be held at Shaffer-Jensen Memorial Chapel in Payette, Idaho on March 30th from 10 am to 1 pm. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery on April 1st at 1 pm. The family will be hosting a celebration of life in the summer, date yet to be determined.
A viewing will be held at Shaffer-Jensen Memorial Chapel in Payette, Idaho on March 30th from 10 am to 1 pm. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery on April 1st at 1 pm. The family will be hosting a celebration of life in the summer, date yet to be determined.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.