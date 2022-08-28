Carol Ann Lafferty MAY 11, 1947 - AUG. 18, 2022
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
As of August 18, 2022, Carol Ann Lafferty (Fischer) will no longer be here to make us laugh with her biting wit, or lift us up with a helping hand or comforting words. Carol has removed herself from us, joining her mom (Phyllis Fischer) and dad (John Fischer) at the heavenly coffee pot where they await the rest of us to join them.
Carol was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, the first of 14 children. The family relocated to Ontario, Oregon where Carol was joined over the years by the rest of her siblings. Carol graduated high school from St. Francis Academy in Baker City and attended Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario where she studied nursing. Soon after the birth of her youngest sibling, Carol decided enough was enough and moved to the Portland, Oregon area where she began her career as a nurse. It was there that Carol met and married Mike Lafferty. They expanded their family with two children, Meagan and Sarah. The family moved to Central Oregon and eventually to Umatilla, Oregon where Carol continued her nursing career. Carol remained a caregiver even after retirement. Her daughter, Sarah, says Carol was the most spirited, vibrant and accepting mother. These qualities, along with Carol’s unconditional love, made Sarah the person she is today.
Left behind without Carol are her husband, Mike Lafferty (Umatilla), daughters Meagan and Sarah, grandchildren Jaimen Garza, Breanna Blackheart, Lynn Lowney, Yevonne Gall, AJ Mealey, Sophie Mealey and five great-grandchildren.
Carol’s siblings remain behind to tell stories and reminisce about the oldest who could kick butt with the best of them but who was always first to give a hug or lend an ear. In descending order so there’s no arguments, those siblings are Donna (Bruce) Needs, David (Martha) Fischer, Fr. Rick Fischer, Kathy (Gary) Langley, Jane (Bill) Burris, Linda (Bruce) Lemos, Bill Fischer, Dianna (Chris) White, Sandy Fischer, Roger (Karla) Fischer, Mike (Deb) Fischer, Kris (Monte) Hurd and Anne (Larry) Haney. Innumerable nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will also continue to keep a part of Carol here with their memories.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Messages for the family may be left on the website of Westside Funeral Home Beaverton, Oregon. https://www.westsidecremation.com/listings
