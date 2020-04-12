Carlos Rios
May 22,1939 - April 3, 2020
NYSSA
Carlos Rios, 80 years old, was born May 22, 1939 in Rigby, Idaho and died April 3, 2020 in Nyssa, Oregon.
Preceded in death: Parents Amado and Mary Rios, 3 Brothers; Arculano, Antonio, and Valentino, 2 Sisters; Mary Rose and Adelia.
Survived by 1 son, 5 daughters, 5 brothers; Pancho, Ernie, Mayo, Valentino, Guadalupe, 5 Sisters; Amanda, Anita, Deloris, Nancy and Elvera.
Carlos died of Natural causes at home while in the care of his sister Amanda Valero. His passion was BINGO and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. Carlos is best remembered for his warm smiles and helping others in need.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus services will be held at a later date. Services are pending with Ontario Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel.
