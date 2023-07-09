Carl “Jay” Farley passed away peacefully at home on July 3rd, 2023. Carl “Jay” Farley was born March 11, 1953, in Ontario, OR to Charles and Carol Farley. He grew up on the Oregon slope, went to Pioneer Elementary School, and graduated from Ontario High School. During his younger years, he was involved in band, wrestling, baseball, and actively in 4-H with the family. He loved cowboying for Bernard Ingle, breaking horses with Dan Chamberlain, haying on the family farm, and playing adult softball. Jay also raised quarter horses with his family. This was known as Farley Quarter Horses. He also spent time traveling on the show circuit. Jay was a very compassionate and loving person. He would give anyone the shirt off his back, even if it were the last one, he had. Jay was a hardworking man, and always gave 100 percent. He worked at Americold, hauled horses for Greg Meir, and worked for Road Runner Towing, he ended his career in retirement at Arlo G. Lott Trucking Company. He married the love of his life Cheryl on February 14, 2000. They loved spending time together, going to watch grandkids compete at rodeos, or sporting events, or just simply staying at home on the hill. Jay loved trucking, he knew every milepost, and every mom-and-pop café in between. Jay also had a passion for rodeo and followed his granddaughter Shelbie Allen around the rodeo circuit. He was active on the Malheur County Rodeo Board with Steve Hansen and a member of the Elks Lodge. Jay is survived by his wife Cheryl of 23 lovely years. Children: Daniel Farley (Kristin) of Cove, OR Randy Fales (Alisson) of Nyssa, OR Christy York (Eric) of Fruitland, ID, Jennifer White (Don) of New Plymouth, ID, Ted Allen (Calli) of Ontario, OR Todd Allen (Debbie) of Spring Creek, NV. Siblings: Dennis Farley (Jackie) of Boise, ID, Rita Farley Lockner, of Ontario, OR Linda Landis (Don) of Fruitland, ID. Along with 23 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and other extended family members. There will be a celebration of life held at The Elks Lodge in Ontario on July 22nd, 2023, from 2pm-5pm. Family and Friends are invited to attend and share memories of Jay.
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Farley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.