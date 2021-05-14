Carl Calvin Knapp
SEPT. 1, 1934 — MAY 11, 2021
ONTARIO
Carl Calvin Knapp was born on the first day of September, 1934 in Rapid City, SD. He lived there until March 1941. At that time, his family moved to Tacoma, Washington where his father worked in the shipyards during World War II. In September of 1946 they moved to Ontario, Oregon, where he proudly resided for the remainder of his life.
Carl was educated in, and a lifetime supporter, of the Ontario public school system. He grew up with his family on a small acreage farm south of town where he learned the basic skills of farming. His father was also a skilled carpenter and general contractor. Carl was fortunate enough to learn those trades and would use them almost daily throughout his life.
In 1952 he joined the United States Navy and was assigned to San Diego, California for basic training. Upon completing basic training, he was sent to Kodiak, Alaska and stationed on the ARD-31, a floating dry dock. As soon as he settled in, he was assigned to the electrical department, and was sent for two week’s training in Motion Picture Projection Operation. Upon completing his training, he returned to the ship and was assigned total operation and management of the entertainment department.
In early 1954, Carl was transferred to San Francisco, CA and stationed aboard the USS Zelima, a cargo ship supplying food to overseas ships and bases throughout the Pacific. He was assigned the same duties there as his prior assignment in Alaska. He was able to visit most of Asia. In July 1955 the ship returned to port in San Francisco. He was discharged and returned home to Ontario.
On September 3, 1955, in Carl’s finest moment, he married the love of his life Janice Marie Piatt in Payette, Idaho. They would become the proudest of parents, welcoming Carl Richard in 1956, Darrell David (Rosie) in 1957, and Randy Ray (Shelley) in 1959. They also treated their nephew Charles Michael Anderson (Donna) as if he were their own. They were bright and loving anchors to their 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren every minute of their lives.
Carl began working for Benson Glass & Paint in 1955 where he would in time become an owner and partner in the business. He worked at and owned the store until his retirement. He loved hunting and fishing, and typically did one or the other, or both, weekly during his retirement. He also loved educating his sons in cribbage and attending his family’s sporting events and competitions. He was an example of manhood, thoughtfulness, and decency to many more than he realized.
During his life, Carl was an active member of the Ontario and Malheur County communities, serving in many public positions, including:
• 1972-1976 appointed to newly formed Ontario City Recreation Board of Directors.
• 1976-1986 served on City of Ontario Planning Commission.
• 1986-1996 served on City of Ontario Budget Board.
• 1991 Appointed to Chairman of Sail Sighting.
• 1991-1992 appointed to chairman of Malheur County Jail Committee.
• 1992 Served Malheur County Planning Commission.
• 1991-1996 Appointed to County Budget Board. Chairman 1993, 1995, 1996.
Carl is survived by his brother Art (Lynn), sons Rick, David (Rosie), and Randy (Shelley), and nephews Michael (Donna) and Ronnie.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Ontario 4th Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and to Derek Draper and his family for their exceptional kindness.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janice, his parents, twin sister Carol, sister Flossy, and brothers Chauncey, Darrell, and Charlie.
Services will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center, 1705 NW 4th Ave, Ontario, OR. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude or your favorite charity.