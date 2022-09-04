Carl Albert Farley MAY 20, 1932 - AUG. 27, 2022
ONTARIO
Carl Albert Farley of Ontario, OR passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the home of his daughter, Diane Oliva, in Boise, ID at the age of 90. Carl died peacefully with two of his daughters by his side.
Carl was born in Rush Colorado on May 20, 1932, to father James Roy Farley and mother Clara Ellen Farley. Carl was the youngest of 9 children and was known as “Pete” to his family. The family moved to Ontario, OR when Carl was only 6 years old to farm in the Treasure Valley area and owned a dairy farm. As Carl’s father’s health slowly deteriorated, Carl stayed on the farm to help his parents until he married the love of his life, Donna Lorene Beckwith in 1952, to whom he was married to for 68 years. During this time Carl also had a stint in the US army as a radio technician in Korea.
Carl graduated from Ontario High School and then apprenticed to become a plumber. As Carl had strong work ethics, he eventually managed to both purchase a small farm and open his own plumbing business in Ontario. After Carl retired, he enjoyed getting together with his Friday morning “breakfast club” friends and developing a kinship with his golfing buddies whom he always appreciated.
Carl is survived by his daughters, Janis Martinez (Filipe), Kim Hatterscheidt (Harald) and Diane Oliva (Stan) and son, Craig Farley (Suzanne), as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Donna Farley (2020), his parents James and Clara Farley and all of his siblings, Nomah Broadhurst, James (Allen) Farley, Velma Goodwin, Bessie Farley, Charleen Mee, Loraine Vickery, Charles (Chuck) Farley, and Robert (Bob) Farley.
Carl was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was known in the community as a humble, caring and righteous man who helped many when in need. He was an active member of the First Baptist Churches of Ontario and Payette for most of his life. He also had an unending sense of humor and will be well remembered, loved and missed by his family and community.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Payette. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Carl’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers to donate if they so desire to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Idaho Chapter, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, PO Box 730, Payette ID 83661.