Captain Roger Allen Fox
April 26, 1937 - April 23, 2020
VALE
Captain Roger Allen Fox, Vale, Oregon, went to be with his Lord April 23rd, 2020.
Roger was born April 26th, 1937 in Medford, Oregon to Earl Samuel Fuchs and Hazel Helen Hay.
Roger lived in the Portland area a number of years and graduated from Gresham High School in 1955, but he always felt more at home in Vale and Harper. He lived in Vale when he was a young boy, and in Harper while his father worked helping build Beulah Reservoir. Roger also spent many summers with his grandparents and aunts and uncles in Harper after his parents moved to the Willamette Valley.
• August of ’59 to May of ’60 he was at Mather AFB
• June of ’60 McConnell AFB for B47 Crew Training
• Made Captain in 3 years
• October ’60 to August ’63 Roger was a Navigator Bombardier. He was stationed at Mt. Home Air Force Base.
When Roger received his Honorable Discharge from the Military he went to Eugene, Oregon and had his own business in stereo sales and repair for 30 years. He also worked in stereo repair in Ontario after moving to this area.
In June 1987 Roger and Kathleen married and bought 2½ acres west of Malheur Butte, “Home Sweet Home”.
Roger is survived by his wife Kathleen of Vale; his daughter Laura and husband David Hagey, Junction City, Oregon; Grandson Adam Hagey U.S. Army; Brother Lee Fox and wife Judi, Olympia, Washington; two stepsons Ethan Carlson, Pasco, Washington, and Brian Carlson and wife Angie Niles, Michigan; stepdaughter Erin Strobeck, Ontario, Oregon; step granddaughter Mariah and husband Gerald Whinery and their sons Quinn and Emrys; two stepchildren from his previous marriage Linda Lowry and husband Ernie; and stepson Tom Axelton. Roger was preceded in death by two stepsons, Jerry Axelton and Brent Carlson.
Graveside services were held May 1st at Valley View Cemetery in Vale. There will be a Memorial Service at Butte Baptist Church in Ontario as soon as we are able to congregate.
