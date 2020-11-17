Calvin Van Haueter
June 5, 1933 — Nov. 12, 2020
HARPER
Calvin Van Haueter, 87, of Harper, Ore., passed away November 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family, due to Leukemia.
Calvin was born June 5, 1933, in Heber City, Utah, the son of Van and Dorothy (Buys) Haueter. He was raised in Utah until his folks moved to Vale, Ore. in May 1948. He graduated from Vale Union High School in 1951, where he had met LaDora Holbrook. They were married September 19,1951 at the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had five sons and one daughter.
Calvin farmed in Vale for four years. They moved to Little Valley in March 1956, where they milked cows until 1993. Calvin was ranching until his death, ramrodding the most recent cattle drive off Cottonwood Mountain just a few weeks ago.
He is survived by his wife, of 69 years, LaDora of Harper; sons, Lynn (Rachel) Haueter of Harper, Scott (Cindy) Haueter, Vale, Philip (Merlinda) Haueter, Nampa, Idaho, Mark Haueter, Ontario, and daughter LaRene (Randy) Belnap, Vale; brothers Ken (Connie) Haueter, Kennewick, Wash., Rex (Tammy) Haueter, Mesquite, Nev., Roy (Billie) Haueter, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and brother-in-law Joel (Sharon) Brown, Caldwell, Idaho; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Reed, granddaughter Vanessa Haueter Jager, brother Larry and sister Coleen Brown.
Services were held Tuesday for the family. Thursday, Nov. 19, a viewing will take place for family and friends at Lienkaempers in Vale from 6 pm-8pm. The burial is on Friday 20, 1 pm, at Valley View Cemetery, Vale. Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemperthomason.com. Please follow Covid guidelines.