Bryan Ross Davidson, 60, of Pollock, ID, passed away on July 8th, 2023, at his beloved river house surrounded by his loved ones.
Bryan was born on October 16, 1962, to Dolores Adams and Larry Davidson. Bryan graduated from Ontario High School in 1981. He was incredibly competitive and a standout athlete. He went on to play both baseball and football in college. Bryan was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. As a master craftsman there was nothing he could not build, repair, or create.
In 1987 he met the love of his life Kathy Davidson and they wed in 1988. They have two children Maggie and Jake. Bryan was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family. Bryan was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. He was endlessly proud of his family and loved them deeply.
Bryan worked for the State of Oregon Department of Corrections for 26 years, retiring in 2012. He established his business, Anytime Septic Service in 1994, which he continued to operate during his retirement.
Throughout Bryans’ entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. A devoted family man. A friend to all, a stranger to none. Bryan was known to help anyone in need. He was often seen helping strangers on the side of the road, shoveling driveways for elderly, or paying for groceries of people in need.
The impact Bryan had on his family, friends, and community is immeasurable. His kind and generous spirit will be carried with us forever.
Services and a celebration of life will be held July 22nd, 2023, at Lazy Bear Ranch, 612 Unity Lane, Weiser, ID 83672. Services will start at 2:00 pm with celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Bryan was predeceased by his father Gary Adams, brother Michael Davidson, nieces Hailey Davidson and Jenny Tolman. He is survived by his wife Kathy Davidson, his children Maggie Smith-Davidson, Jake (Kendra) Davidson, his parents Larry (Marjorie) Davidson, His mother Dolores Adams, his grandchildren Trigger and Aspen Davidson, and Henry Smith-Davidson. His siblings Monte (Kathleen) Davidson, Laurie (Bob) Stewart, Jill Wilson, Julie Justad-Tolman.