Bruce Keller Nelson
MAY 5, 1938 — APRIL 17, 2021
NYSSA
Bruce Keller Nelson, age 82, passed away on April 17, 2021 following a brave battle with cancer at home with his family at his side. He was residing in Nyssa, Oregon at the time of his death. Bruce and his twin, Bart, were born on May 5, 1938 in Preston, Idaho to Pauline and Joseph Nelson. His mother managed the theatre there and because of her busy schedule, his sister Sara was put in charge of the twins’ care. Tomato soup was often on the menu and as an adult he swore he would never eat it again. Bruce moved to the Treasure Valley in 1954. He attended school in Wilder, Idaho. At age 18 he married LInda Vanderhoff. They had three daughters; Holly, Michael, and Heather. During this time he began working at Amalgamated Sugar Company in Nyssa, Oregon. There he started with sweeping floors and advanced to the position of supervisor during his 43 years of employment. During his tenure he made many life-long friends. In 1977 he married Pat Hawks Barrow. His family grew with two step-sons; William and Sean. He continued to reside in Nyssa, Oregon for 44 years. Bruce was passionate about camping, hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He was an avid gardener and shared his bounties of the harvest with others. He enjoyed preserving the produce he collected from his garden. He loved to seek out yard sales and often collected many special treasures. Bruce could cook just about anything to please one’s palate. He loved to share his accounts of special memories and always drew the interest of many. He was admired by many for his talents and ability to achieve even the most difficult tasks. He is survived by his wife; Pat, three daughters: Holly Nelson, Michael Walker (Ron), Heather Vanek (Stan), two step-sons; William Barrow (Gerri), Sean Barrow (Shannon), sister; Sara Denney, step-sisters; Linda Housely (Jim), Georgina Stanton (Mitchell), step-brother; Robert Van Fleet (Glenda), 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
No service planned at this time