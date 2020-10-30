Brent F. Hasler
Brent F. Hasler, 78 of Vale passed away at his home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1942 in Heber City, Utah to John Henry and Evelyn Frisby Hasler. The family moved to Oregon when he was 5 years old. He graduated from Vale High School in 1960. He attended BYU. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was a farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother John Leslie Hasler, 2 nephews and a great nephew. He is survived by his 3 sisters, Tamara Rizzuto of Billings, Montana, Lorraine (Clyde) Hawkins of Mapleton, Utah, and MaryEllen (Merle) Fulton, of Payette, Idaho a brother David (Kerrin) Hasler of Vale and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vale, Oregon. Vault interment with Military Honors will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Vale. Condolences may be left for the family at Haren-Wood.com.