Brandy Ann Allender-Perry
Sept. 16, 1977 - June 10, 2020
NAMPA, FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Brandy left this earth on June 10th, 2020. She was a force unmatched and loved beyond measure.
Brandy was born to Donna and Ron in 1977 and was a light the world desperately needed. Brandy lived and grew up in Payette, Idaho and graduated Payette High School in 1996. She welcomed the first love of her life into this world in 1995, her first born, her daughter Bailey Nicole. She always said Bailey taught her true love. She welcomed the second love of her life in 2000, her second born, her son Cooper James. She always said Cooper taught her strength.
Brandy became a Nana in 2016 to Freyja Ann and she said this is where it’s at sister, this is what I was made for. Nothing in the world gave her more love in her heart. She met her life partner and love of her life Mike McCoy in 2019 and they started to blend their families and build their life together in Nampa. She said she was finally home in his heart. Brandy loved her dog Angus and from Angus she got Handsome Jack. If you knew my sister, you knew she planned her whole day around her sweet baby angel puppies.
Brandy prided herself on her work ethic and ability to learn fast and get the job done. She excelled in every Job she had because she fought her way through it. She made friends everywhere she went, and her presence could overtake the whole room.
Brandy loved her family with all she had, before she became a Nana, she was an Auntie and she took that job the most serious. She always wanted to bake with them and teach them all the things she knew their parents wouldn’t, and her favorite part was finding the coolest presents to give them. She was the best sister anyone could have ever imagined. Brandy loved her friends like her family. She made friends everywhere she went yes, but she really made friends. No matter the time no matter the distance you knew she would show up for you. She was loyal to a fault. She loved harder than anyone else in this world.
She is preceded in death by her father Ron Davis, along with many other dear family and friends.
Brandy is survived by her partner Mike McCoy; her daughter Bailey Allender, granddaughter Freyja Ann; her son Cooper Perry; her mom and dad Donna and Doug Dolphus; her grandmother Dorothy Estes (Larry); her brother Mat Farris; her brother Rick Dolphus (Stormi) their children, Cloey, Domanyc and Bella; her sister Sarah Kressly (Cameron) their children, Gracie and Lucas; her brother Dougie Dolphus (Krista) and his daughter Ember; as well as numerous aunts, uncles cousins, and friends.
A viewing will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., Monday, June 15th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 16th at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth. Condolences may be made to Brandy’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
