Brandi Lee “Bump”
Anderton
MARCH 31, 1972 — APRIL 12, 2021
FORMERLY OF VALE
Brandi Lee “Bump” Anderton, age 49, of Prairie City, Oregon, passed away at her residence. A graveside service was held on April 19, 2021, at the Prairie City Cemetery in Prairie City, Oregon.
Brandi was born in Ontario, Oregon, on March 31, 1972, to Wayne and Rhonda Bernard. She grew up in Vale, Oregon. During school, Brandi was involved in many clubs and sports activities. She was one hell of an athlete. Her favorite sport was volleyball, and she was the first female to make the Vale Varsity Baseball Team. She was involved in 4-H and Rodeo and was on several rodeo courts, and was even a queen.
After graduating from Vale High School, Brandi moved to Boise, Idaho, and attended Boise State University. She worked for the airlines, where she met her best friend and husband, Kyle. They were married in 2006; two years later, they welcomed their twins, Alexis and Colby. She attended all their sporting events and anything that involved her kids. She was the best mom to her babies and would do anything for her family and friends. Brandi was loving, caring and would give you the shirt off her back if it meant helping someone else.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lloyd and Hallie Urquhart, Louise and Willis Claypool, and Arthur Bernard.
Survivors include her husband, Kyle Anderton; twin children, Alexis and Colby Anderton; stepchildren, Taylor (Sandra), Katelyn and Nick Anderton; parents, Wayne and Rhonda Bernard; brother, Eric Bernard; sisters, Tani Bates and Teri (Walt) Jordon; nieces and nephew, Emily, Megan, and Samual Bernard; as well as many cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Prairie City School District Athletic Dept through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, Oregon 97845.