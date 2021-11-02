Bradley Dean Clark, 53, of Shelby, Mt. formerly of Vale, Or. passed away on October 27th, 2021 at Benefis Peace Hospice, Great Falls, Mt. after complications from an illness.
Brad grew up in Vale, Or. and graduated from Vale High School 1988. He attended Treasure Valley Community College, before settling back in Vale to work on the ranch with his grandfather Paul Martin.
Brad loved working on the ranch and worked for several families around the area. Recently, he was self -employed and enjoyed sales and helping neighbors in his community. Brad loved every aspect of ranch life and had a talent for breaking and riding horses. He also loved hunting, his dogs Pete and Cass, volunteering with Vale Fire and Ambulance and spending time with the loves of his life, wife Dianna and daughter Emily.
Brad was married to his beloved wife Dianna (Calgary, Canada) on February 17th, 2001.
Bradley is survived by, his wife Dianna Clark (Shelby, Mt.), daughter Emily Clark (Seattle, WA.), bonus-sons Justin (Corissa, Jayden, Adriel and Xander,) Mohamed (Calgary, Canada), Kyle Mohamed (Calgary, Canada), parents Donald and Sharon Clark (Fruitland, Id.), sister Andrea (John, Isabella and Awane) Sigrah (Vale, Or.) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Proceeding Brad in death were his grandparents Eugene and Louise Clark (Middleton, Id.), Paul and Berta Martin (Vale, Or.) and Aunt Elaine Crea (Grangeville, Id.) who have welcomed him with open arms in heaven.
