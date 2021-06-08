Brad C. Jenkins
JAN. 11, 1951 — MAY 26, 2021
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Brad C. Jenkins son Of Clyde and Lucile Jenkins left this World on May 26th 2021 due to a loosing battle with cancer and services were held in California. Brad was not only a pilot, but a man who always aimed for the stars. Brad was more then an excellent craftsman; he loved the process of creating with his hands and often used his skills to give repairs to the homes of his family and friends. Brad was not just a hiker, but an explorer who always sought out new trails and always kept focused beyond the horizon. Brad was more then a loving husband and Father ,he was a generous host to anyone who walked through his door. Brad was a provider who made guests welcome in his home. The love he put into his home was the same love he put into his cooking. especially his Tri-Tip. Feeding others was a way he made people feel welcome and comfortable .Brad’s passion for hand gliding was a boundless as the skies. He has jumped off countless cliffs and flown and unfathomable distances across the country by riding invisible currents of wind, May he forever be amongst the clouds watching us from the clear blue skies. Brad leaves behind his wife Jennifer ,his two sons Travis and Preston, daughter Tammie ,his sisters Cheri and Judy and brother Melvin and other members of his family and friends. The absence of Brad’s love will be felt by everyone, we all miss and love him dearly.