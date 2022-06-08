Bonnie Jean Scott, 55 passed away on February 28, 2022. She was born December 30, 1966, in Oroville, California. The daughter of Edward and Patricia Scott. She has two older siblings Shelley L Scott and Joseph E Scott. After her birth the family moved to Payette Idaho in 1967. Bonnie attended Payette Schools and was a member of the class of 1985. She attended cosmetology school at Treasure Valley College of Beauty in Ontario and then moved to the Portland area. She continued her cosmetology career working and assisting in the opening of the Tualatin College of Beauty. She also worked for Pho Depeche traveling the U.S. and Canada promoting their beauty product line. Bonnie returned to Payette in 1994 to assist in the care of her parents. She was blessed with the birth of their son Jordan in April of 1995. After returning to Payette Bonnie became a nurse and enjoyed working at The Cottages in Payette. Bonnie and Jordan moved to the Pendleton area in 2015. Bonnie was kindhearted and had a smile that brought joy to everyone. Bonnie is survived by her son Jordan, Jordans’ father Jay Gough, her siblings Shelley Scott and Joseph (Kristi) Scott, her nephews Cody (Sara) Scott and Anthony (Kat) Scott, dear friend she considered her sister Jody Scott. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends as well as her animals Stubb the Manx Cat and Corkie the Corgi. She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Scott and her father, Edward Scott. Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday June 11, 2022, 10:30 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Iowa Avenue in Payette. Flower arrangements in memory of Bonnie are welcomed please contact Petals by Kate in Payette 208-741-1613. The service will be available by livestream for those not able to attend in person and recording will remain available for limited time; for sign in details email bonniescottfuneral@gmail.com. If you would like to share a memory, there will be time during the service to welcome those or you can email them to bonniescottfuneral@gmail.com.
