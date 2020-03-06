Bonnie Jean (Sander) Brasseur
Feb. 11, 1941 - Mar. 3, 2020
ONTARIO
Bonnie Jean (Sander) Brasseur passed away at home in Ontario, Oregon, on March 3, 2020.
Bonnie was born on February 11, 1941 in Postville, Iowa, to Elmer and Gladys Sander. During high school she had the lead in both her Junior and Senior class plays, played the trombone and sang in the chorus. She graduated from Postville High School in 1958 with a 4.0 average and started her Medical career as a Medical Technician with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota. She then went on to attend the University of Minnesota School of Medicine where she met and married Tom Brasseur in December 1963. She worked as a Medical Laboratory Technician at Fairview Hospital near the U of M and later in the Laboratory of Heart Transplant Researcher Dr. Rich Lillehei. In 1967 Bonnie and Tom adopted their first infant son, Stephen. In 1968 they adopted their second infant son, David.
In 1969 the family moved to San Jose, California where Bonnie got her first Registered Nurse Degree at De Anza College. In 1976 they moved to Tempe, Arizona where she worked at Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix and attended Arizona State University to earn her BS in Nursing, her MS and her Certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner. In 1990 the family moved to Ontario where she joined Valley Family Health Care in Payette, Idaho.
Her hobbies include raising Siberian Huskies, Needle Point Sewing and Stained Glass Artwork. Among her many accomplishments is designing and building the Stained Glass windows for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ontario.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, a son, Stephen, in St. Louis, Missouri and a brother, Ron Sander, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, and a son, David.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Dr, Ontario, Oregon 11AM March 7, 2020.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at Encompass Hospice for their outstanding medical treatment and support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.