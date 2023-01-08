Bonnie Jean Lester Fulleton FEB. 21, 1923 - DEC. 25, 2022
PAYETTE
Bonnie Jean Lester Fulleton, 99, died December 25, 2022, at Pioneer Place Assisted Living in Vale, Oregon. A graveside service was held on Friday, December 30 at the Valley View Cemetery with Pastor Roy Obermeier officiating.
Bonnie was born in Chamberlain, South Dakota, February 21, 1923, to Eunice and Walter Lester. At the age of 14, she and her family moved to Willowcreek, Oregon where they cleared the sagebrush, built a home and farmed the land. Bonnie graduated from Vale High School in 1940. She met her sweetheart, Russell Wayne Fulleton while in high school and they were married January 1, 1942.
Russell was called to serve in World War II when they had been married 11 months and Bonnie was seven months pregnant. She moved to Hawthorne, Nevada to be with her parents and siblings during the war. Bonnie and Russell were reunited in 1945 and made their home in Willowcreek for the next 41 years.
Bonnie is survived by Sandy (Bob) Butler of Vale, Joan Fulleton (wife of Rick) of George, Washington, Marilyn (Steve) Ghering of Deer Park, Washington, and Steve (Diane) Fulleton of Huntington, Oregon as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters and one brother, her husband, Russell, their son, Richard Lee Fulleton, in 1975, one granddaughter and one grandson.
Bonnie and Russell ran a farm and dairy operation in Willowcreek. They both worked for the Vale Livestock Auction for several years. Later, Bonnie worked as a teacher’s aide at the Willowcreek School. She was active for many years with the Willowcreek Community Church and then the Vale Christian Church where Bonnie enjoyed playing the piano. In 1986, due to Russell’s declining health, they sold the farm and moved to Payette, Idaho. They were active with the American Legion in both Vale and Payette. Russell passed away in 1998, after 56 years of marriage.
Bonnie lived in Payette until she became a resident of Pioneer Place in Vale. Bonnie loved her family, cooking, sewing, gardening and flowers, playing the piano and being with good friends from her church community. Her grandchildren remember her as hard working, kind-hearted, and appreciative. They loved her homemade German chocolate cake, peach ice cream, and hand crocheted Christmas slippers.
