Bonnie Claire Tolman Rollins SEPT. 8, 1939 - FEB. 3, 2023
ONTARIO
Bonnie Claire T. Rollins was born Sept. 8th, 1939 to Raymond H. Tolman and Florence Claire D. Tolman.
Bonnie began her life moving with her parents from Twin Falls Idaho until they came to Ontario, Oregon where her father worked as a plumber and mother was a house wife. Bonnie attended school until she was a Junior. Her senior year of high school she had a wonderful opportunity to live with her aunt and uncle on the California where she graduated from Excelsior High School on June 12th, 1958.
After graduation she signed up with the US Navy. Her post was a library at Washington D.C. She served between the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was honorably discharged.
It was at this time she discovered a joy doing family history and genealogy. She visited many on both side of the family from Idaho and Utah. She was visiting a great-uncle and aunt when the Eagle’s Gate dedication at Temple Square was announced in the newspaper.
(One of her greatest desires was to get married in the LDS Temple.) She placed her faith to the test. She said in her heart: “If I can shake President David O. McKay’s hand that would be a sign that I will one day be married in the temple.” The dedication was complete and McKay walked down the sidewalk stopped, turned and shook her hand.
Bonnie was set up on a blind date with George Nolan Rollins. She was happily married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls, LDS temple by Roy Wood June 10, 1966.
They decided to settled down in Ontario, Oregon where they lived for a short time before deciding to buy a 54-acre dairy farm in Vale, Oregon. Bonnie always lived by the example by teaching the value of hard work. She instilled this value with her three sons, Daniel “Dan” Nephi Rollins, George Raymond Rollins, and Adam Nathanael Rollins. While her husband worked at Woodgrain Millwork in Fruitland, Idaho, she was actively involved in working hard to support her family which included milking the dairy cows, cleaning the house, and cooking meals for her family. As a member of her ward, she displayed her huge heart. She was always reaching out to families in the ward to lend a helping out and was always generous with her time. She was also actively involved in teaching her three sons, important principles in serving others. She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and bore her testimony often to those she felt prompted to share it with.
Also, while growing up on the farm Bonnie put her family first, Bonnie took us three young sons to see many beautiful sceneries such Astoria, Oregon to see the sites and wonders waterfalls there and in the area. Later still, she took us to Utah’s capital, Hogle Zoo, Pioneer City and the Timpanogos Cave. There are many other places, and it always seemed as if she took us on yearly camping vacations. She loved to travel and enjoyed the company of her loving husband as they viewed The Grand Canyon, Carlsbad Caverns, Crater Lake and the California Redwoods. She loved reading, Sudoku, puzzles, traveling, but above all the Lord and her three sons and grandchildren. She was a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved going to the temple!
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents: Ray & Florence Tolman, and her brother Arthur Tolman.
Bonnie leaves behind: Her brother, Don Tolman. One Sister Connie (Brent Buhler). Husband: George Nolan Rollins. And Sons: Daniel N. Rollins, Dr. George Raymond Rollins & Adam N. Rollins.
Bonnie has five grandsons: Ethan, Micah, Jonas, Ryan & Oliver. & Two grand-daughters: Janae and Lexi.
Bonnie Claire Rollins passed away February 3, 2023 at Weiser, Washington Co., Idaho surrounded by family.
Bonnie’s funeral will be on Friday February 10, 2023 at 10 AM for the viewing and 11 AM for the funeral at the Ontario LDS Stake Center 1705 NW 4th Ave Ontario, OR 97914.