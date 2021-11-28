Bobbie Hause
APRIL 20, 1930 — NOV. 18, 2021
FRUITLAND
Bobbie Lou (Ward) Hause, 91, went to meet Jesus on November 18th, 2021 at her residence in Fruitland, Idaho.
Bobbie Lou was born at home near Brownsfield, Texas on April 20th, 1930 to Barney and Florene Ward. She was the youngest of 5 children and the only girl.
The family moved to Nampa, Idaho in the 1930’s where Bobbie attended school and graduated from Nampa High School in 1948. After graduating Bobbie married Alan Thacker. They had 2 children before divorcing in 1952. Bobbie then met and married Thomas Hause in 1953. They met while Bobbie was working at Albertsons in Nampa. They were married in Tulsa, Oklahoma where Tom was from. Tom worked for the Union Pacific Fruit Express in Nampa but transferred to Roseville, California. Bobbie and Tom set up household in Carmichael, California. They had 3 children there. After the children were grown and gone, Tom was transferred to Tucson, Arizona where Bobbie & Tom lived until his retirement. Tom passed away in 2013 so Bobbie moved to Fruitland, Idaho. She lived there for 7 years. When she fell ill in September 2021 she moved to Edgewood, Springcreek Assisted Living until her death. She was a member of Valley Christian Church in Fruitland.
Through these past years she has made friends with so many and always was a joy to be with. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known as a “Real Corker”. Bobbie will be missed by all who knew her.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Starr Hause, Parents Barney Watson Ward & Florene Ward, brothers Alfred Ward, Hardy Ward, & Donald “BarneyLee” Ward. Bobbie is survived by her brother Charles Ward Nampa, Idaho, her children Billy Ward Nampa, Idaho, Jill Wilkins Nampa, Idaho, Carla Yokom Payette, Idaho, Mayes Hause Las Vegas, Nevada, Tauny Hause Tucson, Arizona and step sons Thomas Hause Folsum, California and Roger Lee Hutchinson Jackson, California & many grandchildren, great grandchildren & great-great grandchildren.
We wish to thank the wonderful people & staff of Valencia Senior Living and Edgewood Springcreek Assisted living for all they did to help care for Bobbie. We would especially like to thank the staff at Heart and Home Hospice Fruitland, Idaho for their care and friendship.
A celebration of Life will be held at Valley Christian Church, 1325 NW 1 ½ Ave, Fruitland, Idaho 83619 on December 4th at 11:00am. Interment will be on a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho where she will be beside her Father & Mother.