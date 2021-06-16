Blanche
Arlene Liddell
OCT. 19, 1936 — JUNE 9, 2021
FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
Blanche Arlene Liddell, age 84 of Caldwell, formerly of New Plymouth, died peacefully June 9, 2021, at her residence. There will be a viewing from 9 am to 9:45 am followed by the funeral service at 10 am Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Plymouth. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth. Condolences may be made to Blanche’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.
Blanche was born in Glenns Ferry, Idaho, to Frank Green Irons and Catherine May (White) Irons. She was the oldest of three children. The family lived in Hammett until 1949 when they moved to Weiser. She graduated from Weiser high school in 1954. After high school she moved to Boise and attended Link’s School of Business.
She married Donald H. Liddell in 1955 in the Idaho Falls temple. Together they raised four children. They lived in New Plymouth for 53 years. Blanche loved sewing, quilting, and family history work. She loved and was loved by her family.
Blanche is survived by her son, Jim Liddell, and his wife, Gwen (Goehring) Liddell of Grangeville, ID; her daughter, Lorrie Cable, and her husband, Lyle Cable of New Plymouth, ID; her daughter, Tammy Sutherland, and her husband, Alden Sutherland of King of Prussia, PA; her son, Terry Liddell, and his wife, Kelly (Croft) Liddell of Colorado Springs, CO; her brother, Dale Irons of Fruitland, ID; her sister, Lois Watkins of Weiser, ID; 22 grandchildren, and 52 great grandchildren.
Blanche’s family would like to thank Grace Assisted Living and All Care Hospice for the care they gave Blanche.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel P.O. Box 730 Payette, Idaho 83661.