Billie Eugene Noah
Mar 26,1923 — Nov 5, 2020
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho
Billie “Bill” Eugene Noah was “combusted” on March 26, 1923 in the small Skagit County logging town of Hamilton, Washington, the 3rd child of Creed Edward and Rachel Amelia Noah. He “transitioned” peacefully at home at his ranch in Cambridge, Idaho on November 5, 2020 at the age of 97. Bill never met a stranger, lived his life fearlessly, with exuberance always encouraging family, to whom he was devoted, and friends to “go for the gusto”!
Bill was preceded in death by his sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Zola and a cherished granddaughter, Holly. He is survived by three sons: Creed, Randy and Tim, six grandchildren: Sadie, Nathan, Malia, Jessie, Josie and Jude, and eight great grandchildren: Alexis, Russell, Eli, Charlie Rose, Brayden, Bodhi, Sebastian, Kennedy and (coming soon to make nine) Lucas.
A Celebration of Life will be announced in Spring/Summer 2021 for all who want to join the Noah family in commemoration. In keeping with Bill’s life the celebration will be anything but a somber occasion. Thank you to all for your love and compassion.