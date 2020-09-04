Bill Drex Williams
Aug. 23, 1938 - July 1, 2020
FORMERLY OF JUNTURA
Bill Drex Williams was born in Ontario, Oregon, August 23, 1938, to Drex and Irene Williams. Bill passed away July 1, 2020. He contracted polio as a boy and although he recovered, the degenerative disease came back in his late seventies, severely weakening him and taking his life much sooner than he would have chosen.
He was raised on the Williams cattle ranch in Juntura, Oregon, and spent all of his working life as a rancher. On July 15, 1960, he married Coralee Jessie Freeman and she worked hard with him on the ranch as they raised their five children: Peg, Dawn, Susan, Lori and Drex.
While in his forties Bill obtained a pilot’s license and used his Citabria tail dragger as a ranch workhorse for years. He loved to fly. He loved to raise and manage cattle. A successful businessman, he was known for his thrift.
Bill loved to hunt, starting as a boy with a BB gun shooting rabbits. In his earlier adult years he hunted North American big game and later in life went to Africa ten times, hunting in Zimbabawe, Tanzania, South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique. His trophies include leopard, cape buffalo, lion, crocodile, elephant, hippo and numerous plains game. The den and living room in his Juntura house contained a comprehensive display of these mounted trophies.
Bill’s first marriage ended in 1990. On May 21, 1993, he married Laura Ellen Sitz. They honeymooned in Zimbabawe, hunting kudu, and they worked on the ranch together and went on numerous hunting and fishing adventures with dear friends for the next twenty-five years. In 2017 they retired and moved south. Laura was with Bill in their Arizona home when he departed to be with Savior, Jesus.
Bill Drex Williams is survived by his wife Laura, by his brother Gary, by his children and their mother, and by many other relatives including grandkids and great-grands.
In lieu of a funeral service, family and friends will gather to spread his ashes on two beloved locations, Black Butte near Juntura and Otis Valley in Drewsey. Donations in his name can be sent to Bill’s favorite charity, the Shriners Children Hospital in Portland.
Bill loved fishing, packing horses in Idaho Wilderness, going to the National Finals Rodeo, listening to the Bill Gaither Gospel hour, taking his dog into the hills to hunt chukar, irrigating at Otis and telling stories with friends.
He worked hard, and never flinched from difficulties. He also had a tender heart and was sought by God. He answered the call.
He was loved and will be missed.