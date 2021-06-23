Bill Burress

MAY 1, 1938 — MARCH 23, 2020

FORMERLY OF PARMA

TOGETHER AGAIN

Bill Burress, 82 of Dallas, TX passed away 3/23/2020.

Bill was born in Buchanan County, VA to Virginia Mae Burress.

Dad was a pilot in the US Navy and proudly served his country for 13 years receiving numerous medals.

Bill was married to Karen Strawn (deceased) and survived by their three children: Barton (Lynn) Burress, Denise Burress and Sean (Michelle) Burress.

Grandchildren: Lyndsey (Brett) Wolgram, Stephen (Alexis) Burress, Alyssa Burress, Elly (Josh) Kent, Logan (Peaden) Burress and Kyley Burress.

Great Grandchildren: Jaxon Wolgram, Titan and Ava Burress.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am on June 25, 2021 at the Parkview Cemetary in New Plymouth, ID.

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Burress as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags