Bill Burress
MAY 1, 1938 — MARCH 23, 2020
FORMERLY OF PARMA
TOGETHER AGAIN
Bill Burress, 82 of Dallas, TX passed away 3/23/2020.
Bill was born in Buchanan County, VA to Virginia Mae Burress.
Dad was a pilot in the US Navy and proudly served his country for 13 years receiving numerous medals.
Bill was married to Karen Strawn (deceased) and survived by their three children: Barton (Lynn) Burress, Denise Burress and Sean (Michelle) Burress.
Grandchildren: Lyndsey (Brett) Wolgram, Stephen (Alexis) Burress, Alyssa Burress, Elly (Josh) Kent, Logan (Peaden) Burress and Kyley Burress.
Great Grandchildren: Jaxon Wolgram, Titan and Ava Burress.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am on June 25, 2021 at the Parkview Cemetary in New Plymouth, ID.