Bill Balter, aged 85, of New Plymouth, Idaho died peacefully in his sleep on July 12, 2022 in Ontario, Oregon. Bill was born May 9, 1937 in New Plymouth, Idaho. He is survived by a son in law, Dennis Smith of Snowville, Utah and a daughter, Dorothy (Bart) Munson of Layton, Utah; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, wife Ann Balter and his daughter Deby Holbrook Smith.
Bill served in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1961. Bill worked as a ranch hand for many years, and went on to work for Henggeler Packing Company until he retired. Bill was a hard worker and kept busy around the house until the end. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with the people around him. Bill loved and took excellent care of his wife and our dear mother until the end of her life.
Bill’s family would like to thank his wonderful friends and neighbors who were so kind to him; and the excellent staff at both the Brookdale Assisted Living facility in Ontario, Oregon, and Signature Hospice, who provided such wonderful care and who were such a blessing to him and the family.
There will be no services, at Bill’s request. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Senior Center in New Plymouth, Idaho. Condolences may be made to Bill’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.