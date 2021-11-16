Born Beverly Ann Trafton on November 13, 1935 in Sioux City, Iowa to Walter and Cecilia Trafton. The Trafton family moved frequently during the Great Depression in search of work, finally settling down in Canyon City, Oregon.
Beverly graduated from Grant Union High School in John Day, Oregon in 1953. Beverly married Gary Novotney, the love of her life, in 1955 and began their life together in Seneca, Oregon. She worked at the Seneca Café during the early part of her marriage.
Beverly had her first child, Kraig, in 1958 and Chris in 1959. In 1962 the family moved to Ontario, Oregon when Gary joined the Oregon State Police. In 1962 Beverly had baby Jody who passed away shortly after birth and in 1963 Beverly had her third child, Dave.
The Novotney Family lived in Seneca, Ontario, Arlington and Burns. After Gary retired from the Oregon State Police, they returned to Ontario where Beverly opened Bev’s Antiques, buying and selling antiques. Beverly officially retired when Gary was diagnosed with cancer so she could stay home and take care of him. Gary passed away in 1997. Beverly continued the Novotney tradition of large Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners where everyone was welcome. She would say “We can always add another cup of water to the soup.”
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Cecelia; her husband Gary; her oldest son Kraig; baby Jody; her siblings Mary, Leonard, Dorothy and Lois.
Beverly is survived by her son Chris and wife Rita; her son Dave and her sister Kathryn. Beverly has a grand daughter, Christina, and great grandchildren, Natalie and Jade.
Beverly passed away peacefully at home after a long, courageous battle with illness on November 11, 2021.
Services will be held on Thursday November 18, 2021 at 1pm at Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario, Oregon.
