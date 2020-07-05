Beverly Kay McCall

1947 - 2020

ONTARIO

On Sunday, June 14th, 2020, Beverly Kay McCall peacefully passed away at the age of 73. Beverly was born in 1947 in Boise, Idaho to Ralston and Cathern Bailey. She was raised in Boise and remained in the Boise Valley until moving to Ontario, Oregon in 1976 with her husband and two boys. Beverly worked in the local banking industry for most of her career, raising up thru the ranks and into management.

Beverly loved Labrador retrievers and jet boating Hells Canyon. She would often talk about how big and scary the rapids were, but was still ready to turn around and run them again. She was fiercely independent and could be as stubborn as a mule, but she was always there for her friends and family.

Beverly is survived by her brother Bruce, her sons Kevin and Keith, her six grandchildren Kelsey, Parker, Grant, Ethan, Ayden, Evan, and her two nephews Mark and Jim. She will be dearly missed by all.

No formal service will be held. A small family gathering will be scheduled to celebrate Beverly’s life.

