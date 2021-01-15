Beverly Harris SEPT. 24, 1935 — DEC. 28, 2020
ONTARIO
Beverly (Bev) Joan Harris, 85, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Bev was born to Fred and Pearl Hansen, on Sept. 24, 1935, in Clinton, Iowa. She was the 11th of their 12 children.
Bev is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Elva Edwin (Ed) Harris and their 4 children, Edwin Harris, Rita Anderson, Phyllis Catura and Dianna Steinbeck, and their spouses, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, 11 siblings, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a son-in-law.
Bev survived Covid-19 and numerous bouts of cancer, but succumbed to OCD (obstructive coronary disease).
Per her request, she was cremated and no services will be held.