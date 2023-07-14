It is with heavy hearts that the family of Beverly Atla Grant announce that her Heavenly Father has called her home July 10, 2023 at the age of 88. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday July 15, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 501 S Iowa Ave. Payette, Idaho. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 AM to 9:45 AM. Condolences may be made to Beverly’s family at shafferjensen.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.
She was a wonderful mother, the very best, and we always knew she had our backs. She had a great love for her Heavenly Father and for her church. At 4’ 10”, she was a small but very spunky lady with a quick wit, a great sense of humor, and always a beautiful smile. She never met a stranger and welcomed everyone into her heart and home. Her unconditional love and never-ending support will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones. See you later alligator…
She is survived by her eight children, Robyn Taylor, Dianna Hanson, Vicki Hammer, Eric Crazier, Roby Grant, Andy Grant, JD Grant, and Tara Jones; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Reiber, her mother, Atla Lyons Reiber, one sister, Melba Lyons; two brothers, Robert Reiber and Charles Reiber.
We would like to give our many thanks to Edgewood Assisted Living for her great care and to Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel for her services.
