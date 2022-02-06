Beverly Ann Frates passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022. With her husband, Brent, and three children Tim, Brenda and Shelly close to her side, we said goodbye after Beverly endured many years with dementia.
Beverly was a Christmas baby, born Dec. 25, 1943. She will be dearly missed by her husband Brent, who was her caregiver from the very beginning of her illness. He never left her side just as she was by his side for more than 60 years of marriage. With the exception of the time spent building houses during Brent’s working career, you rarely saw them apart.
Beverly was a stay-at-home mom raising three children. She is the daughter of Clarence and Ellora Wilson. She is preceded in death by her parents and an older brother Roger Wilson.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Brent Frates; three children, Tim Frates (Catherine) of Montrose CO, Brenda Kyle (Kenny) of Fruitland ID and Shelly Carter (Bryan) of Meridian ID; a brother, Robert K. Wilson of Mesa AZ; and one other sibling. Beverly is also the grandmother of six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She spent an adventurous childhood traveling all over the West with her family. Traveling continued with family and in-laws all over the western U.S. She enjoyed creating all kinds of crafts. Beverly crocheted a number of afghans and her painted ceramics enliven the homes of her children and relatives.
A family memorial service will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Beverly’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Frates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.