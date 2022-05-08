Beverly Rhea Bergam AUG. 2, 1938 — MAY 2, 2022
ONTARIO
Beverly Rhea Bergam, 83, Ontario, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2022 surrounded by her Family.
Born in Bethel Minnesota, She would often recall her ﬁrst Memories of Childhood performing on the stage of her Grandparents large rustic Hotel and Diner. She would tell how the patrons would toss coins onto the stage and how it frightened her. She would gather the coins up and hurriedly retreat to the kitchen and deposit the coins through a hole that was in the wall.
She would then tell of traveling to Oregon on a train with her Mother Helen to live with Relatives living there. While in Corvallis her Mother would meet a handsome young man from Tennessee who would soon become the Corvallis Chief of Police and Mom’s Stepfather. She would attend schools in Corvallis, eventually graduating from High School in 1956. Sometime after graduating Mom would meet Ramon Bergam from Nyssa Oregon, who was at that time a student at OSU. Their Romance blossomed and by 1958 they would be Married.
The newlyweds would move back to Nyssa where they would soon welcome their 1st Son into the world Brian. They would eventually move to Mountain Home where Dad worked for McCaslin Lumber Company. While in Mountain Home they would welcome their 2nd Son, Greg. Ramon would then take a job with the Oregon State Police and move Mom and his growing Family to Ontario Oregon. Mom would settle comfortably into being a doting Mother and soon would welcome their 3rd Son, Mark. Raising their boys in a loving household in Ontario came easy for them, cheering and sometimes coaching them through the many sports and activities that they participated in.
As the boys grew older, Mom took on the job of being an Avon Lady, a job that she found great satisfaction in and made many lifelong Friends. Dad would work for the OSP many years despite having to deal with MS and the recurring setbacks that would present themselves. After 24 years with OSP, Dad retired and Mom took on a whole new roll as caregiver. Dad passed away in 2002 after a long battle and complications from the MS, while Mom providing Love and Care to the very end.
During those years and the years to follow, while always having a sunny and cheerful attitude, Mom was dealing with many different health issues that would eventually take their toll on her. During her life she enjoyed camping, ﬁshing, gardening, cooking and painting, the last two she did exceptionally well. She enjoyed every minute that she could spend with her growing family, especially her Grandchildren. She always told us that every person that she considered a Friend, was a Friend to the end.
Mom was proceeded in death by her Husband of 44 years Ramon Bergam, her parents Jim and Helen Goodman, a sister Carol Anne and infant brother Jim. Herbert and Alice Bergam, Brothers-in-Law Don and Lurelle Bergam, Daughter-in-Law Suzanne Bergam, Daughter-in-Law Grace Bergam, Infant Granddaughter Brittany Bergam and Grandson Brian Crabb.
Mom leaves behind the Loving Family Members of Brian Ray Bergam (Julia), Gregory Duane Bergam (Debbie), Mark Donald Bergam (Laurie), Grandchildren Nigel, Brooke, Bryce (Nicole), Sheena, Kylie (Bob), Arielle. Great Grandchildren Reid, Haven, Aiden, Kayla, Jacob, Natalie, Paisley and Stetson.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ontario Lienkaemper Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.