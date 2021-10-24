Betty Irene Oft, 98, of Fruitland formerly of Ontario passed away on September 24, 2021. Betty was born in Archer, Nebraska on February 19, 1923 to Edward and Marie Frazier-Mess. When she was 5 years old, she moved with her parents to a farm near Fruitland.
Betty attended Fruitland schools all twelve years, graduating from Fruitland High School in 1941. She continued her education at the College of Idaho and started her teaching career in the Boise Public School system in 1943 teaching 3rd grade. In June 1945 Betty married Eggert Oft and they started farming just outside of Nyssa. Six years later they bought a farm in Nu Acres where they were known for their roadside fruit stand.
In 1960 Betty resumed her teaching career at Nyssa teaching 3rd grade until she retired in 1984. She always enjoyed gardening. Her many flower entries were part of the Malheur County Fair for 61 years.
Betty was a member of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, Nyssa Garden Club, Snake River Ladies Investment Club, was a member of the Kingman Kolony Book Club for more than 40 years, and she worked countless hours to help make the Nyssa Oregon Trail Museum a huge success.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Eggert Oft), brother (Marvin Mess), and daughter in law (Susan Oft). She is survived by her sons Mike (Kay) Lenox Dale, Massachusetts, Terry, Ontario, sister Barbara Fredricksen, Portland, Oregon, grandson Toby (Andrea) Boston, Massachusetts, granddaughter Eryn, Jacksonville, Alabama, and two great grandchildren, Colin and Lucia.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers that Betty had in the last few years of her life. Alison Allen, Darlene Samio Alsup, Sue Tracy Mann, Colleen Penne, Anne Jensen, Madison Williams, and Olivia Williams.
The family would also like to express a big appreciation to Dr Kent Sandquist and the entire staff at the Malheur Memorial Health Care Clinic for the wonderful care that Betty was provided over the years.
Memorials maybe made to the Eastern Oregon Museum or TVCC. in her memory. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.