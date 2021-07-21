Betty Jean Lewis
AUG. 8, 1925 — JUNE 29, 2021
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Betty was born August 8, 1925 in Vermillion, Kansas. She grew up on a farm with her parents Delma and Harry Coons, four brothers Kenneth, Dick, Lory and Floyd and five sisters Helen, Mable, Eleanor, Lydia and Rose, during the great depression. They all lived through World War II, all married and have families.
Betty married Walter W. Lewis and they had two children: Walter E. who lives in Erskin, Alberta and Wanda, near Rocky Mountain House, with her husband Rupert Murphy. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Sadly, Walter passed away when she was only 29 and the children still so young. She supported the children and herself, doing Reflexology.
Betty loved people and kept learning so she could better help them spiritually emotionally and physically. She wrote only one book, “Health and Healing”. She loved poetry and wrote a lot of it.
Betty married Ed Lewis in 1990. They traveled Alaska, Yukon, Northwest Territories, BC, Alberta, the USA and Mexico. Sadly, Ed passed when Betty was only 80.
When Betty was 85, her family built her a nice house and moved her in. She loved her home and called it “my home that love built” and it added “life to her years.”
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter and Ed; daughter-in-law, Mary; a great grandson, Mark Murphy; a great-great granddaughter, Sarah Murphy; and all her siblings. Yet somehow, she chose to live for the living.
She said, “no flowers please, you have already given them to me while I could enjoy them in the form of love, encouragement, kind words, etc.”
Betty passed peacefully at home with her family by her side in the “little home that love built” in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada on June 29, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 23rd at the Payette Nazarene Church with Pastor Tim Geddes officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Betty’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.