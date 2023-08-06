On a brisk sunny day, November 16, 1927, in Payette, Idaho, Betty Louise Johnson was brought into this world by her parents Joe and Vina Johnson. Betty was a bit of a surprise being 18 years younger than the oldest of their 6 kids.
She would marry her neighbor Bill Manser and together they raised their 5 children on an Oregon Slope farm. Betty led a magical life as a dedicated wife, friend and as the best mom ever. When Bill passed away suddenly in 1991, Betty sold the farm and moved to Ontario. In Ontario, Betty unveiled herself as a witty, sassy, and very independent woman. Betty lived in Ontario for over 20 years until she moved to Newport, Oregon and lived with her son, Rod.
At 93 years old Betty lost a daughter to COVID, Barbara. A very difficult time. In early 2022, Betty moved to Portland, Oregon to an apartment at an assisted living community 2 miles from her daughter Darla and son-in-law Greg. Here she created ‘Betty’s World.’ A world where she was so easy to love. Betty passed away at 95 years old on July 25, 2023. Or as she would like to say 59 and holding.
She is survived by four children, a daughter-in-law and two sons-in-law, Carol, (Jim), Rod, Darla (Greg) and Billy (Connie), 6 grandkids, Shawna, Crystal, Kim, Ryan, Dan and Paul, ten great grandkids, Brooke, Addy, Nelly, Perry, Alecia, Brittney, Ceyerra, Nickolas, Mathew, and Christian, and six great, great grandchildren.
A celebration of life event will be held in Betty’s honor August 26 in Payette, Idaho.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.