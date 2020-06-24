Betty Jean Talbot
Dec. 20, 1932 - June 16, 2020
NYSSA
Betty Jean Talbot, age 87, passed away June 16, 2020 in Nyssa, OR. She was born December 20, 1932 in Kim, CO to Charley and LaVone Culbertson.
She married the love of her life, Buster Talbot, in 1950 and had two children, Rusty and Ladeana Talbot. They were an inseparable team for 48 years. Betty’s life speaks to how she gave of herself, her time and her talents; from her huge, home cooked meals and savory breadsticks to the countless hand knitted, crocheted, sewn or painted works of art that she was so happy to give as gifts. Her home was always welcoming and open to friends and family who stopped in to visit. Chocolate chip cookies and raspberry jam may very well have been her way of saying how much she cared.
Betty is survived by her daughter Ladeana Talbot, grandchildren, Shawn Coleman, Chris Kropp and Leslie Fuger. Betty’s great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many life-long friends all know how much she loved them and were always built up by her hospitality and regard.
Please join us Saturday, June 27, 2020 between 10 am and Noon at the Owyhee Community Church, 871 Owyhee Ave. Nyssa, Oregon, 97913. We’ll gather safely in the sunshine to visit and share our memories! Bring a chair if you have one and we will serve coffee and provide some shade. In lieu of flowers, please bring along something that grandma made and gave you over the years; we’ll set those out for folks to enjoy.
