Betty Jean Petty, 79, of Fruitland, ID, passed away on March 26, 2023 of natural cause.
Betty was born on October 5, 1943, to Roma Carlstrom and Vernon Carlstrom in Wakefield, Kansas. Betty graduated from Ontario High School in 1961.
In 1969, Betty met Robert Petty at his brother Dave Petty’s Apartment. Betty and Robert went on to have 3 children, Tammy Petty/Sanders, Jeffery Petty and Kevin Petty.
In 2015, Betty spent her last years at Edgewood Assisted Living where she enjoyed meeting new friends, creating crafts, playing BINGO, and always spending her BINGO bucks on treats for her Great Grandchildren.
Betty was predeceased by her mother Roma Carlstrom, Father Vernon Carlstrom Sister Margaret Noble, and son Jeffery Petty (Stillborn). She is survived by Her Daughter Tammy Sanders wife of Shawn Sanders, Son Kevin Petty husband of Dorcee Petty, Grand children Julissa Lewin, Ashley Garner wife of Samuel Garner, Erica Petty, Tyler Petty, Renesmee Petty, Jessica Davila, Alyssa Briggs, Rickey Stabler. Great Grandchildren Kayden Lewin, Alayna Garner, Beckett Garner, Samantha Garner, Gage Garner, Garrett Garner, Xavier Riveria, Kendrick Riveria, Benjamin Riveria, Lilliana Riveria, Preston Briggs, Kayce Stabler, Cameron Stabler.
Services will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church 208 SW 1st Ave Ontario, Oregon on April 7th at 11am. Graveside Service will follow service. There will be a viewing for the Public on April 6th at Haren Wood Funeral Chapel in Payette ID from 8-9PM.
